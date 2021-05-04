Drive-In St. Louis returns for 2021 season as a way to safely experience entertainment

The goal is to bring the community together through a shared experience.

ST. LOUIS — Drive-In St. Louis became part of the new normal in 2020 as a way to safely experience entertainment in the pandemic. And it’s making a return for 2021.

The goal is to bring the community together through a shared experience. Show Me St. Louis caught up with POWERplex Managing Partner Dan Buck on what is new and planned for this year.

Some upcoming concerts include Casting Crowns, Super Jam, Ambrosia, Trixie Delight, That 80’s Band, and more.

They have also added three food trucks this year that will be available during events.