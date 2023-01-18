Eagle watching winter get-a-way in southwest Illinois

Annually, the opportunities for eagle watching continue to grow in the Alton region. Mary C. took a trip down the great river road to find out more.

ST. LOUIS — Are you and your family looking to beat cabin fever?!

“We really are a four season destination, and winter is a great time as it gets colder up North the bald eagles fly here to our region,” says Cory Jobe, President of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

Lucky for you, eagles are returning to their winter homes in Southwest Illinois, so now is the perfect time for a visit to the region! You can start your journey first at the Alton Visitor Center.

“Don’t forget to stop by the Alton visitor center and pick up one of these beauties,” says Jobe.

Once you have your gear ready to go, embrace eagles all winter long! Starting from the visitor center, every Saturday for the months of January and February will have eagle shuttle tours beginning at 11 a.m. You also can stop by the Grafton Visitor Center at 9 a.m. for a two hour long eagle shuttle tour.

Want to continue the feathered fun?! The Audubon Center at Riverlands offers interactive exhibits and bird watching stations the whole family will enjoy. The adventure continues with the Ice Jam at the Dam! Saturday, February 18th stop by the National Great Rivers Museum.

Consider adding this destination to your list for interactive exhibits, a tow boat simulator, a theater, and more!

“Everybody who comes into this museum, whether they are from Alton or another country, are always impressed and say ‘wow I wish I would have known about this place sooner’, it has so much wealth of information,” says Paige N. Laughhunn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Because nothing cures the winter blues quite like a trip down the Great River Road.

“It is really great to get out, after being cooped up, stretching your legs, taking a hike and taking in that cold winter air, and really celebrating our national bird, the American Bald Eagle,” says Jobe.

Learn further information at riversandroutes.com.

