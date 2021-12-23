Study Early Childhood Education at Southwestern Illinois College

There are a variety of courses available

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Southwestern Illinois College is teaching students how they can earn a degree or certificate in Early Childhood Education and start a career shaping young lives.

They offer a variety of courses, including for curriculum, guiding behavior, administration, working with children with special needs, and more.

Southwestern Illinois College is located at 2500 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, Illinois. For more information, visit SWIC.edu.

