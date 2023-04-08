Easter Egg-Citement returns to Eckert’s Farm

Celebrate Easter at Eckert’s annual event, Easter Egg-citement , and Flippity Flop Breakfast ! Every Saturday and Sunday from March 25 to April 8, Eckert’s will host a Flippity Flop Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. which includes a kid’s breakfast of sprinkle pancakes, bunny fruit kabob, bacon, and a delicious Sherbet Sunrise Drink for $7.00. Eckert’s Country Restaurant’s standard menu will also be available.

After a festive breakfast, guests can hop over to Eckert’s annual event, Easter Egg-citement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 25 to April 8. This event includes an Easter egg hunt in the fields, a petting zoo, tractor rides around the farm, plant a seed to take home, cookie icing, face painting, a duck pond, and a free photo scene and a gift from the Easter Bunny. Only children require a ticket for this event. Reserve your spot for the Flippity Flop Breakfast here. Purchase tickets for Easter Egg-citement online here for $18 per child, or at the door for $20 per child.