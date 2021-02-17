Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Turkey Chili Verde

ST. LOUIS — This week, Dana used Simply Schnucks Magazine to make Turkey Chili Verde. It made so much, she got to share it with her neighbor!
Ingredients
- 1 lb. 99% lean ground turkey
- 1 sweet yellow onion, diced
- 1 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
- 2 poblano peppers, chopped
- 2 jalapeño peppers, sliced
- 1 tbsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1 large zucchini, chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 1 (15 oz.) can Full Circle organic pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (16 oz.) jar Pace Salsa Verde
- 2 cups Pacific organic low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup Schnucks plain Greek yogurt
- 1 small avocado, chopped
- lime wedges, for garnish
- 32 Full Circle Organic Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
Directions
- Warm a large pot over medium-high heat and coat with cooking spray. Add turkey and cook until browned, 5–7 minutes.
- Add onion, garlic, peppers, cumin and oregano; continue cooking another 3–5 minutes until vegetables have softened.
- Stir in zucchini, cilantro, beans, salsa and vegetable broth. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer 3 hours.
- To serve, ladle chili into bowls and top as desired with yogurt, cilantro, lime wedges and avocado. Serve each bowl with 8 tortilla chips on the side.
For more recipe ideas from Simply Schnucks visit nourish.schnucks.com or Schnucks.com/simplyschnucks.
