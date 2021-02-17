x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Turkey Chili Verde

Simply Schnucks magazine is free, and right now it is full of recipes for soup season.

ST. LOUIS — This week, Dana used Simply Schnucks Magazine to make Turkey Chili Verde. It made so much, she got to share it with her neighbor!

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 99% lean ground turkey
  • 1 sweet yellow onion, diced
  • 1 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
  • 2 poblano peppers, chopped
  • 2 jalapeño peppers, sliced
  • 1 tbsp. cumin
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • 1 large zucchini, chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • 1 (15 oz.) can Full Circle organic pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (16 oz.) jar Pace Salsa Verde
  • 2 cups Pacific organic low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup Schnucks plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 small avocado, chopped
  • lime wedges, for garnish
  • 32 Full Circle Organic Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

Directions

  1. Warm a large pot over medium-high heat and coat with cooking spray. Add turkey and cook until browned, 5–7 minutes. 
  2. Add onion, garlic, peppers, cumin and oregano; continue cooking another 3–5 minutes until vegetables have softened.
  3. Stir in zucchini, cilantro, beans, salsa and vegetable broth. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer 3 hours.
  4. To serve, ladle chili into bowls and top as desired with yogurt, cilantro, lime wedges and avocado. Serve each bowl with 8 tortilla chips on the side.

For more recipe ideas from Simply Schnucks visit nourish.schnucks.com or Schnucks.com/simplyschnucks.
Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Winter Citrus Salad
Make a tasty lunch or have something to accompany dinner with just a few simple ingredients. ST. LOUIS - If you are planning on having dinner at home this Valentine's Day, you probably have a decadent meal in mind. Simply Schnucks magazine has a way to round out that decadent meal with a citrus walnut salad.
ksdk.com |Feb 11, 2021

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY

Related Articles