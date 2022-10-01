Eat healthier with your pet in 2022

Treats Unleashed can help

ST. LOUIS — It’s 2022, and the new year is a time when people tend to focus on their health a little more and get into a healthier lifestyle. This is a great time to also look at a healthier lifestyle for your pet.

The experts at Treats Unleashed offer a free pet food consult and will help you find the best all-natural food for your pet on any budget.

Treats Unleashed has 13 area locations. For more information and to find a location near you, visit treats-unleashed.com.

