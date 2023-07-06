Eating beneficial bacteria for a happy belly with Katie’s Cultured Kitchen

Katie’s Cultured Kitchen is a fermented foods business specializing in local and organic small batches of traditionally made sauerkraut, vegetables, and kombucha. These foods are alive with beneficial bacteria for happy belly.

Wednesday morning, fermentation specialist, Katie Belakhoua, joined Mary in studio to share about her products. She shares she can be found weekly at the Lake Saint Louis Farmers Market with the latest batch of fermented goodies. You also can take a class to learn how to ferment your own foods.