Eating Disorder Awareness Month: Branz Nutrition Counseling weighs in

ST. LOUIS — Branz Nutrition Counseling, LLC specializes in the treatment of eating disorder recovery, intuitive eating, body image, weight-inclusive, Health at Every Size nutrition counseling for both adolescents and adults. They believe full recovery from diets and disorder eating is within reach for all people. They work with individuals of all ages, genders, races, ethnicities, body shapes, weights, and sexual orientations. On the sidelines, cheering you on to food freedom.

Wednesday morning, registered dieticians Erica Branz and Katie Jackson joined Mary in studio for eating disorder awareness month. It takes place the week of the 20th-26th this February. This month focuses on spreading awareness about the seriousness and reality of eating disorders, but more importantly, spreading awareness that recovery is possible. Eating disorders affect at least 30 million Americans in their lifetime. They affect people of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, body shapes and weights, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic statuses. In short, eating disorders don't discriminate.