Safely visit Santa and cut down your Christmas tree at Eckert’s Belleville Farm

Ring in the holiday season at Eckert’s with Santa, Christmas trees, pies and more.

BELLEVILLE, Ill — With December creeping up on us, you know Santa will be checking that list of his. You can make sure he knows exactly what the little ones want by visiting him, safely, at Eckert’s Belleville Farm. They have quite a few festive events coming up to help ring in the holiday season.

Finding and cutting your own Christmas tree is an age-old tradition that looks a little different this year. Chris Eckert says Eckert’s Belleville Farm is still the place to keep this family tradition alive, while also keeping your family safe.

This is an outdoor activity, so there is no better way to get outside and socially distance on the farm. Masks are required at the farm, and you will need to make an online reservation to cut your tree. There are about 4-5,000 trees available to cut this season and about 1,000 more pre-cut trees waiting at the garden center.

This weekend is opening weekend for tree cutting and it is the perfect time to grab your pies for Thanksgiving dinner. You can also register for a time to make a gingerbread house and even meet Santa who is visiting in a giant snow globe.

Eckert’s Belleville Country Store and Farms is located at 951 S Green Mt Road in Belleville, IL. Reservations are required, learn more at eckerts.com.

