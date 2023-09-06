The Belleville farm is hosting a series of live musical performances in the Cider Shed this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Eckert’s Farm’s Shows in the Shed concert series returns to the farm this summer!

All shows will be held outdoors in Eckert’s Cider Shed with live bands performing every Friday through Sunday through Sunday, October 29. There will be a mix of free and ticketed shows with food and beverage available for purchase. Guests can find out what events will be ticketed and pay for their tickets in advance by visiting Eckert's website.

On Friday morning, Eckert’s Vice President, Jill Tantillo and singer/songwriter Dustin Coleman joined Mary live to fill us in on the summer series. Coleman is one of the performers slated for the Cider Shed concert series. He performed his original song, "Maybe Its You" in the Show Me studio. Take a look!