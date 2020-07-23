Recipe of the Day: Magic Peach Cobbler

Angie from Eckert’s Orchards is here to share an amazing recipe to make with their peaches!

ILLINOIS, USA — Angie Eckert has a recipe that is perfect for the freestone peaches that are in now in season! This recipe is fun for kids to see too as the batter rises to the top of the cobbler.

Magic Peach Cobbler

Makes 10-12 Servings

½ cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 cup flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

¾ cup milk

2 ½ to 3 cups peaches, peeled and sliced

Whipped cream or Eckert’s Frozen Custard

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place butter in 13 x 9 baking dish and melt in oven. In a bowl, combine ½ cup sugar. Flour, baking powder and milk; mix well. Pour mixture evenly over melted butter; do not stir! Arrange peaches on top of batter in rows to cover buttered bottom of dish; sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake for 35 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Served topped with whipped cream or Eckert’s Frozen Custard.

Angie reminds us that Eckert’s is open for peach picking, and she says it is best if you book your tickets ahead of time. They also accept walk-ins if they are not sold out. Learn more at Eckerts.com.

Eckert’s Farm and Country store is in Belleville, IL at 951 South Green Mountain Road. Eckert’s Grafton Farm is at 20995 Eckert Orchard Road in Grafton, IL. Eckert’s St. Louis Market is at 79 Nationalway Shopping Center in Manchester.

