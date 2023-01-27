Eckert's Farm opens first Pop-Up Bar, Mountain-Side themed

The winter pop-up will be held in Eckert’s new Cider Shed with a mountain-side cabin atmosphere and specialty food and drink menu.

ST. LOUIS — The Cozy Cider Cabin, open Thursdays thru Sundays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 19. The winter pop-up will be held in Eckert’s new Cider Shed with a mountain-side cabin atmosphere and specialty food and drink menu.

Eckert’s Cozy Cider Cabin is $5 to book a reservation which will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, a St. Louis-based organization that helps local, low-income families pay their energy bills, in an effort to keep everyone safe and warm this winter.

Guests can look forward to cozying up by the fire and being transported to a cabin-like atmosphere with rustic décor adorning the space, while enjoying specialty food and beverage menus made for sharing with friends. Menu items exclusive to Eckert’s Cozy Cider Cabin include butter boards, a charcuterie board, and a bison burger.

Eckert’s standard Cider Shed menu will also be available which includes items like pretzel with hard cider cheese fondue, brisket nachos, and more.