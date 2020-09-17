Eckert’s fresh-pressed apple cider is available now!

Don’t miss out on all things apple this fall at Eckert’s farms.

If apples, apple picking and apple cider are your favorite parts of fall, then Eckert’s is the place for you! Eckert’s has a new cider mill this year to make their own apple cider.

Eckert’s apple cider is available at all Eckert’s locations, and the recipe will change through the season as the varieties of apples change. It is always a blend of sweet and tart!

Guests who visit the farm can watch the cider being made and watch the packaging process.

All of the fall activities are up and running, and pumpkin season starts this weekend! The weather is supposed to be beautiful, so what better time to start!

Pick-your-own pumpkin season returns at Eckert's this weekend Reservations are currently open through the end of October BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Eckert's announced plans for the start of pick-your-own pumpkin season. The first opportunity to pick pumpkins will take place this weekend at Eckert's farms. There will be social distancing guidelines in place at each farm.

Make sure you visit the website before you come out to reserve a time. This helps with crowd control and keeping everyone safe.

Eckert’s fresh-pressed cider is available in 3-liter box bags for $6.99 at the Belleville Country store and at Grafton and Millstadt farms. Learn more at Eckerts.com.

