Apple picking season is back at Eckert’s!

Find out why you will want to head to one of Eckert’s farms soon to pick your own Honeycrisp apples!

ILLINOIS, USA — Apple picking season is short, so you will want to head over to Eckert’s Farms soon! Courtney spoke with Angie Eckert about what else is going on at Eckert’s Farms.

Delicious Honeycrisp apples are ripe this week at Eckert’s. For a short period of time you can pick them off the trees, but they will be available in their stores for a longer. Pick your own Honeycrisp lasts from September 1-7. It is one of the most popular apples they grow, and Angie says they are extra juicy.

Buy your tickets online in advance to come in and pick your own apples and book your time slot. And don’t forget your face mask! Eckert’s also has dividers up on the wagons to keep all of their visitors safe.

Angie also talks about their new cider mill! The cider is processed without preservatives, and it is very fresh! There are several different apples available already picked in their store. There are lots of fall favorites available now, and you can find all of your favorite apple products!

Pick your own Honeycrisp apples at Eckert’s Belleville and Grafton Farms now through Monday, September 7. Reservations are required and can be made at eckerts.com/events. Apple picking runs from 9AM to 5PM.

