Eckert’s pick your own fields are open!

The peaches and produce are better than ever at Eckert’s this summer!

Dana loves taking her kids to Eckert’s farms! They always have a great time, and there is a lot to do there during the summer. Chris Eckert is here to tell us what all is happening at their Belleville and Grafton farms.

Chris says that Eckert’s is doing the best they can to keep the family tradition alive this summer. Things are a little different his year because of Coronavirus, but the pick your own fields are now open again. They have peaches, veggies and blackberries available right now.

When people go out on the wagons, Chris says that things will be similar, but adjustments have been made to keep people safe. They would like people to wear masks when they are on the wagon, and the number of people allowed on at a time has been limited. Partitions have also been added to keep people as safe as possible. While picking the food, there is not better way to social distance then just spreading out in the fields.

Lary Eckert has some exciting news! Eckert's fans living in St. Louis, this one is for you! MANCHESTER, Mo. - We learned some pretty exciting news, right from Lary Eckert himself! Eckert's is coming to the Missouri side of the river in the form of Eckert's St. Louis Market!

In Belleville and Grafton the country stores are open and all of the local groceries are well stocked. You do need to reserve your space online before you come out by registering online first. You can also stop by their pop-up shop in Manchester.

Eckert’s Farm and Country Store is located in Belleville at 951 South Green Mount Road. Eckert’s Farm Grafton can be found at 20995 Eckert Orchard Road. Eckert’s St. Louis Market is at 79 Nationalway Shopping Center in Manchester. The market is open daily from 9am-6pm through the end of August.

Learn more and save your spot at eckerts.com

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.