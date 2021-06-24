Eckert’s pop-up store in Rock Hill opens

The former Lucky’s Market in Rock Hill has been transformed into a peach paradise.

ROCK HILL, Mo. — The St. Louis Farm Market is a pop-up store by Eckert’s.

The former Lucky’s Market in Rock Hill has been transformed into a peach paradise. The peaches are the focus of the pop-up market, and there will be plenty to go around.

In addition to fresh produce like peaches, watermelon, and blackberries, fresh baked items will be delivered daily from Belleville.

After doing these summer pop-up markets for twenty years, customers always want Eckert’s to stay around.

So, stop by the St. Louis Market while you can – where you will find everything but the farm.

It's located at 9530 Manchester Road in St. Louis. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning today, June 24, through Saturday, August 28.

