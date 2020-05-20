Recipe of the Day: Double Crust Strawberry Pie

Get fresh fruit, baked goods, custard, and more at Eckert’s Farm and Country Store!

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Strawberry season is in full swing at Eckert’s Farm in Belleville! You can stop by their country store for some freshly picked strawberries and you can get strawberry inspired bakery treats to-go!

Angie Eckert is here to show us how to make a Double Crust Strawberry Pie using their home-grown fruit.

Ingredients (Makes 8 Servings)

2 unbaked Eckert’s 10” frozen pie crust

½ cup, plus 1 tsp granulated sugar, divided

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ cup all-purpose flour

5 cups Eckert’s strawberries, sliced

1 egg, scrambled

Directions

Allow pie shells to thaw at room temperature for 20 minutes Preheat oven to 425 degrees In a large bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup sugar, cinnamon and flour Add strawberries and toss well Pour strawberry mixture into one of the pie shells Place the other pie crust on a floured surface and trim off fluted edge of crust Roll to flatten before placing on top of the strawberries Pinch around the edges to seal top crust to bottom crust Cut a few slits in the top pie crust to allow steam to escape Brush crust with scrambled egg Place pie on a sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes Cover edges of crust with foil if browning too much after 20 minutes Reduce temperature to 350 degrees for remaining 20-30 minutes or until the strawberry juices are bubbling Cool one hour before serving

You can place your curbside pickup order for the Country Store to get your fresh fruit, baked goods, and more! You can come in the store if you prefer, there are safety measures put in place. Eckert’s also offers kits that you can pickup on curbside to keep the kids entertained at home!

Eckert’s Farm and Country Store is located at 951 S. green Mt Rd. in Belleville, IL. You can also visit their website, eckerts.com.