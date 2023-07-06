Eckert’s to host the 2023 Tour de Belleville Family Bike Ride on Saturday

This is the first year the annual event is taking place during the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The 2023 Tour de Belleville is this Saturday, June 10.

The Tour de Belleville was started in 2006 as a project to purchase the Belleville Police Department a portable speed monitor. The annual event was always held in the evening, but this year, families can enjoy a daytime bike trek through the strawberry fields at Eckert’s Country Store and Farms. The route will start and finish at the Belleville staple, utilizing the St. Clair County Transit District trails as well as select Belleville roadways.

There have been on average 1300 bicyclists who enjoy this event each year. The event has raised over $260,000.00 in profits which have been put back in the community for safety and trail improvements.

For more information, visit tourdebelleville.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.