Edera Italian Eatery’s Community Night Market makes its return on Saturday, May 14

Edera Italian Eatery, the neighborhood Italian restaurant in the Central West End, announces the return of its 'Community Night Market' on Saturday, May 14 from 6 - 10PM. The spring event will feature more than 30 local vendors, food trucks and live music in font of the restaurant on Maryland Plaza and into Edera’s courtyard patio. The Community Night Market is free to attend, and Edera’s rustic pizza and cocktails will be available for purchase.