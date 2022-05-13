Edera Italian Eatery’s Community Night Market makes its return on Saturday, May 14

Edera Italian Eatery, the neighborhood Italian restaurant in the Central West End, announces the return of its 'Community Night Market' on Saturday, May 14 from 6 - 10PM. The spring event will feature more than 30 local vendors, food trucks and live music in font of the restaurant on Maryland Plaza and into Edera’s courtyard patio. The Community Night Market is free to attend, and Edera’s rustic pizza and cocktails will be available for purchase.
Edera’s full menu will be available inside of the restaurant during the Spring Night Market, as well as its line of popular Neapolitan pizzas available for purchase outside.
There will be live music performed by DJ Al Cheekz and Mars Sinclair. Additionally, there will be a line-up of small St. Louis-owned business vendors including:
- A Thread and a Prayer
- Amy Joy Pottery
- Arch Apparel
- Ardently
- ArtifactSTL
- Bark N Sniff
- Chouteau Candle Company
- Christopher Kelly Candle
- ClaybyTay
- ClayxChris
- El Bandido Yankee
- Flower Boy Brand
- Hollis Leather
- Izumi
- Jon Blanco
- King Cookie
- Little Lemon Candle
- Mission Taco Joint
- Mud City Soaps
- Mystic Baby
- Needle Upcyclery
- Nicholas Holman Art
- Nicole Jeanine Makes
- Orbt STL
- Pete’s Pops
- Rad and Sad Art
- Relish Herbal Care
- Series Six
- Sewn Portraits
- Sweet Honey
- Tarot with Rissa
- TopBun co.
Edera’s Night Market is free to attend. For more information, visit Edera’s website.