El Monstero to perform twice as many shows this year to allow for social distancing

ST. LOUIS — El Monstero shows in December have been a winter tradition in St. Louis for 22 years.

That tradition will continue in the pandemic with safety measures in place.

The Pink Floyd tribute band will be back at The Pageant performing twelve limited-capacity concerts. It all kicks off tonight, December 17. The last show will be December 31.

The band is doing twice as many shows as normal to allow for social distancing.

Safety measures include:

Selling seats in pairs and 4-packs to allow people to sit with their bubble

Wellness checks

Masks

Everyone will be expected to stay seated, no standing or gathering

No dancing

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thepageant.com.