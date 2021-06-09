Loyal to Local: Elysia Home

The e-commerce website is there to bring you those extra special pieces and make your space as unique as you.

ST. LOUIS — Elysia Home is a home and lifestyle brand for creative-minded women of all ages.

Shopping online for home décor pieces can be tough, so they have curated a collection of products that will make your shopping experience easy and enjoyable.

Elysia Home is founded on the principle by women, for women. The pieces come from local brands, including Daily Disco, Golden Gems, Collections by Joya, and Sutton Lasater Jewelry.