Embroider the Occasion adds a special touch to all of your gifts

Meet the local business adding a dash of personalization for all your gift-giving needs.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — It is the season for gifts! Whether you're looking for something for a baby shower, wedding, or a hostess gift, one local shop helps ease the stress of finding the perfect gift.

Embroider the Occasion is a popular destination for custom embroidery and gifts for every occasion. It is a multigenerational women-owned business that has served the St. Louis community for almost 20 years. The shop has a great selection of unique gifts for you to purchase or you can bring in your own items to be personalized and add that special touch.

Wednesday morning, owner Keli Richards joined Mary Caltrider in the studio to preview their selection of embroidered gifts and offer more details on the services they provide.