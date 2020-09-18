Fall beauty trends with Emily L Foley

Focus on comfort and self-care this fall with your fashion.

ST. LOUIS — This fall is a little different, but don’t let that stop you from looking and feeling your best! These fall beauty tips should help with that. Beauty expert Emily L Foley is here to share some new fall trends while also keeping self-care in mind.

Emily says that while many people are still working at home and spending more time there, it should come as no surprise that comfort is a key trend this season. This doesn’t mean we are staying in our pajamas, but we can have a more comfortable view on fall fashion. This means flats instead of heels, sweater dresses, and more.

Emily mentions that the number one trend right now is staying healthy, and this starts with a good night of sleep. She recommends the Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins. Sugarbear is also known for their fabulous hair vitamins, they are delicious, and you can find them at sugarbearhair.com.

The changing seasons can have a negative effect on our hair, so Emily likes Neutrogena Healthy Scalp shampoo and conditioner. Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. This product works on all different hair types.

Emily’s favorite beauty trend right now is the fun that you can have with masks and how they can show your personal style. She also enjoys mask chains and is trying to find the silver lining to having to wear a mask right now.

Learn more at tipsontv.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.