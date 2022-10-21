Enchanted Halloween: This weekend at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival

This weekend is the final weekend of the 2022 St. Louis Renaissance Festival.

ST. LOUIS — It is the last weekend of the 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival. If you have not stopped by yet, now is your chance!

The theme this weekend is Enchanted Halloween.

You can even get married or renew your vows at the festival on October 22 and 23. There will be a mass wedding ceremony that you and your significant other can join. Tickets are $50 per couple, which includes festival admission and a small reception after!

For more information, visit stlrenfest.com.

