x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

End of the year savings at Best Home Furnishings

Best Home Furnishings is finishing out 2022 with a special offer for Show Me St. Louis viewers!

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is finishing out the year a 50% off sale. Stop in for major savings without waiting for for a New Year's Day sale! 

Best Home Furnishings is located at Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s restaurant.

For more information, call (314) 894-9922 and check out the selection online at bestHFstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

Before You Leave, Check This Out