Enjoy $8 burgers and win prizes during St. Louis Burger Week

The annual tradition is the ultimate celebration of all things burger in our vibrant city!

St. Louis Burger Week is back for the 6th year. The annual tradition is the ultimate celebration of all things burger in our vibrant city! Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable culinary experience as The Riverfront Times brings together more than 40 restaurants to offer their mouthwatering creations at an unbeatable price of just $8!

Monday morning, Kristen Moser, Marketing Director for Riverfront Times, and Andrew Grant with Alpha Brewing Company joined Mary in studio to share about the exciting week. They explain from juicy beef to flavorful vegetarian options, St. Louis Burger Week has something to satisfy every craving. Whether you’re a burger aficionado or simply love indulging in delicious food, this is your chance to explore St. Louis’ diverse culinary landscape and discover your new favorite burger joint.

Be sure to download the STL Burger Week app to see who is participating, view their specials, check in at their restaurants, and earn points towards huge grand prizes! One way to earn points is to find Burger Man and take a picture. He’ll be visiting 3-4 restaurants per day all week! Enable app notifications to find out where he’ll be.

Learn more by visiting burgerweekstlouis.com.