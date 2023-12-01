Eric Church is bringing The Outsider Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty, joined Mary in studio with the latest country news. Country singer, Eric Church, is bringing his The Outsider Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Dusty explains fans can also expect special guests performances from Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline. Tune in to hear more from Dusty weekdays at 2 p.m. on 93.7 the Bull!