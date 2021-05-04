Estate and Elder Law with TuckerAllen

May is National Elder Law month.

A common situation when your loved ones get older is that they will need a guardian or conservator, most likely because of dementia. The lawyers at TuckerAllen can make the process as easy as possible. Kevin Mason, an attorney at TuckerAllen, is here to tell us more.

Kevin explains that a power of attorney is a legal document that is set up prior to a person being deemed incompetent or incapacitated. A great thing to know about this is that it creates a relationship with the principal, or the person who is creating the document, and their agent, or the person they are naming to help with financial matters in the POA.

In terms of a conservatorship, Kevin says that it requires an individual to go to court to be named the guardian in conservatorship for someone should they be incompetent or incapacitated. This then creates a relationship with the court.

Kevin also notes that not all POAs are created equally. There are free options online where people can print out their own POAs, fill them in, and get it notarized but they will not be very long or detailed. If you come and meet with an attorney and get a document created by them, it will be more detailed and will cover more scenarios to ensure that there will not be a need to get a court order for a guardian.

