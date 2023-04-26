Evolution of Men Runway Show advocating men's health

The modern men's runway show is not just about fashion, but it is also an opportunity to showcase creativity artistry, and the uniqueness of the designers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Evolution of Men Runway Show is a platform created to celebrate all the male models. Get ready as they help raise awareness to Prostate Cancer a disease that affect men worldwide.

Unlimited the Poet and local Artist Zeus will be your entertainment for the evening. Anthony Freeman and Chi Anderson are your hosts.

Two rooms, Two Runways of Fashion where nine dope and creative designers will showcase their designs. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Empowerment Network.