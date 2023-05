Expedia releases 2023 Vacation Deprivation report

According to Expedia’s 23rd annual Vacation Deprivation Report, global vacation deprivation levels are the highest they’ve been in 10 years.

ST. LOUIS — Leading travel app Expedia recently released its 2023 Vacation Deprivation report, shedding light on how global travelers are using – or losing – their PTO days. This year’s report reveals vacation deprivation levels have hit a 10-year high. Travel expert, Melanie Fish, breaks it all down for us. Take a look!

