Experience Fondue like Never Before with The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot shares their Oktober Fonduefest Menu in the Show Me Kitchen.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — It's not October without celebrating Oktoberfest! Now you can drink your beer and eat it too! Thursday morning, Aleina Delacruz and Kate Lynch from The Melting Pot, joined our host, Mary Caltrider, live in our Show Me kitchen to take a look at their new Fonduefest menu.

Every Monday through Thursday, from now through October 26, guests will experience fondue like never before with Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue perfectly paired with premium dippers like hot-off-the-grill bratwurst, braised short rib, pretzels, and more, along with choice of salad and decadent Black Forest Chocolate Fondue. Our host, Mary Caltrider, had to try it for herself!

The 3-course Oktober FondueFest menu includes cheese fondue, salad, and chocolate fondue. Plus, guests can enjoy German-inspired sips like the new Black Forest Fashioned and St-Germain Spritz cocktail along with Sam Adams Octoberfest beer.