Experience international dishes at Summer Food Truck Thursdays with Global Foods Market

Summer Foodie Truck Thursdays are back at Global Foods Market this summer! Every other Thursday, Global Foods Market in Kirkwood will host their food truck series. Customers can try some delicious global dishes from STL favorites. Trucks include All Rolled Up Egg Rolls (July 13); Seoul Taco (July 27); Balkan Treat Box (August 10); Takozz Mexican Cuisine (August 24); Sando Shack (Sept. 7).