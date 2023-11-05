'Experience the Story' at STAGES St. Louis

STAGES St. Louis brings a slice a Broadway to our city.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Since 1987, STAGES St. Louis has brought Broadway-quality Musical Theatre to the community.

STAGES employs the best Musical Theatre artists available by holding auditions in St. Louis and New York. STAGES is able to attract not only Broadway talent, but also further its commitment to support professional St. Louis actors, providing nearly 450 union work weeks annually.

The St. Louis nonprofit is now operating out the state-of-the-art Ross Family Theatre at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in downtown Kirkwood. They offer three main stage musical a year.

STAGES educates thousands of students each year at its Performing Arts Academy, the region’s only year-round arts school with a comprehensive curriculum run by a professional theatre company. Summer camp registration is now open!

For more information, visit stagesstlouis.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.