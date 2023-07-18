Media artist, Van McElwee, previews two experimental films set to screen at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

You can catch 'Incarnation' and 'Score in Variation Space' on Sunday at the Hi-Pointe Theatre.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis. The Showcase screens works that were written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis natives or films with strong local ties.

Throughout the week, Show Me St. Louis is featuring the homegrown talent that have works screening in the 23rd annual Showcase, which kicks off this weekend.

Tuesday morning, Media artist and Professor Emeritus at Webster University School of Communications, Van McElwee, previewed his two films, Incarnation and Score in Variation Space, which are taking the big screen at the Hi- Pointe Theatre on Sunday, July 23.

Van McElwee's body of media art includes over one hundred channel video works, installations and web projects. Grants and awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship (2010), The American Film Institute Independent Filmmaker Award (1983), The National Endowment for the Arts Independent Production Fund (seven-time recipient), and a grant from the Government of India. McElwee’s work has been exhibited extensively worldwide and is represented by The Kitchen Video Collection in New York, Bruno David Gallery in St. Louis, Heure Exquise! International Center for Video Art in France, LUX in the UK and the Inter Media Art Institute in Germany.

