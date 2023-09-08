Expert shares simple at home, self-massage to relieve stress

Golden Door is a female owned healing collective in Brentwood, MO. The vision behind Golden Door started with creating a space that was almost like a “one-stop shop” that someone could call with a health issue where they could get some answers or help.

Wednesday morning, massage coordinator and mentor, Jenny Rischall joined Show Me St. Louis on the plaza to share simple at-home massages. Rischall explained it is important to be ahead of the stress by practicing self-care regularly. Still, it can be overwhelming when you don’t know where to start. Therefore, Golden Door offers Acupuncture, Massage- Deep, lymphatic and Thai Massage, Cupping, Facials-natural products and sculpt and tone facials, Counseling, Energy Work-Shaman and Lightworker.