Expert shares Tips for Traveling with Babies

Traveling with Babies is a platform that encourages parents to keep exploring the world and new experiences even after having babies. Thursday morning, creator Kelly Stary joined Mary to share her tips for travel. She explains traveling with a baby does not have to be this big and expensive vacation! Traveling with your little one can just be a day out of the house exploring your neighborhood or St. Louis. Stary also shares that everyone travels differently and every baby has different needs so understanding your own preferences and your babies preferences are the most important to a successful trip.