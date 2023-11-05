Explore the St. Louis Convention Center

Downtown St. Louis is home to the America's Center Convention Complex.

ST. LOUIS — Located in Downtown St. Louis is the St. Louis Convention Center. It is a one-of-a-kind event venue hosted for special events like graduations, shows, meetings, conventions, and more.

The convention center features six exhibit halls, a ballroom, and more than 95 meeting rooms. The center is home to the Dome at America's Center, the St. Louis Executive Center, and the Ferrara Theatre all under one roof.

Right now, a 240-million-dollar expansion is underway to make the convention center bigger and better than ever. Explore St. Louis's president, Kitty Ratcliffe, has more on this expansion. Take a look.

The expansion will be completed in early 2024.

