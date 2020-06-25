Re-Explore St. Louis: The Boathouse and Go Ape Adventure Park

Find out everything you need to know about what is back open around town.

ST. LOUIS — On the Explore St. Louis website you will find all kinds of information about re-openings around the St. Louis area.

Paddle boats are now available for rent at the Boathouse in Forest Park! Paddle boats can be rented Tuesday through Sunday from noon – 7pm. They cost $25 per hour, and currently only paddle boats are available to rent. The rest of the fleet is expected to return later this summer.

Maybe water isn’t your thing and you want to take to their air instead! Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park has re-opened its forest. You go to scenic new levels up to 45 feet in the trees. The high ropes course takes about 2-3 hours to complete, and the aerial adventure offers amazing views of Creve Coeur Lake and the surrounding woodlands.

Re-Explore St. Louis: Union Station is open! Now is the perfect time to check out Union Station and the new St. Louis Aquarium ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opened to the public last year at Christmas. Bob O'Loughlin is here to tell us all about the updates that were made to the old Union Station.

Because of COVID-19, group sizes are limited to fewer than 10 people, so they recommend booking in advance to save your spot. You can find more information on everything they are doing to keep you safe at goape.com

