Be a part of the audience for Show Me St. Louis' LIVE show at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center on May 11th

Celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week with a live one-hour special from Show Me & Explore St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, next Thursday, May 11th, Show Me St. Louis will be hosting a LIVE hour-long special at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in partnership with Explore St. Louis.

The show puts a spotlight on the people, places and things that make St. Louis not just a great place to live, but one to explore.

The best part? It is in front of a live studio audience, and we want YOU to be a part of the show. This event is FREE to attend. All attendees will be eligible for raffle prizes, while viewers at home will receive exclusive offers from Explore St. Louis partners.

When:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Where:

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

210 E Monroe Ave.

St. Louis, MO. 63122

Doors will open at 9:00am for networking and light refreshments with the live broadcast beginning promptly at 10am.

For further information and registration, click HERE.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.