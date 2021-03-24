Loyal to Local: Faith’s Treats

Alexandria Frazier is 14 years old and runs the business on her own.

ST. LOUIS — In today’s Loyal to Local, Show Me St. Louis is introducing you to Faith’s Treats.

Alexandria Frazier was in sixth grade when her dog, Faith, was stolen. She wanted to start a business to honor her dog and bring people joy and love like Faith gave her.

She is now just 14 years old and runs the business on her own.

She offers dog treats, as well as gluten-free “pupcakes” that are 100% homemade with no preservatives.