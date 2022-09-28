Fall and Winter is a great time to enroll children in swim lessons at FOSS Swim School

FOSS Swim School recently opened a brand-new location in St. Charles. Malik stopped by to check it out!

ST. LOUIS — FOSS Swim School has been breaking down the importance and techniques of swimming for thrity years across the metro and recently they opened a new location in St. Charles.

This brand-new facility is open, fresh and ready to welcome new FOSS families! The changing room has fourteen private changing stalls, four family bathrooms, and two private showers – lots of options to speed you in and out! There are also two large deck shower areas with multiple stations in each where students can rinse and wash off.

The staff includes a great mix of experienced managers and teachers who are coming from other FOSS locations, plus a number of new staff who live or grew up in St. Charles. All teachers have gone through the same rigorous training and are ready to teach not just swimming, but confidence and safety. Many are trained as lifeguards, and one is fluent in American Sign Language.

Fall and Winter are a great time to get kiddos enrolled in swim lessons. It’s a perfect activity for the cooler months of the year to keep kiddos busy.

FOSS lessons are hosted on a quarterly basis and we are still accepting students for the Fall Quarter. Visit fossswimschool.com for more details.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.