Fall fun for the entire family at Eckert's Fun Farm in Millstadt Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Of course, there's nothing better than a little fall fun.

From the pumpkins to the corn mazes, apple picking and more all in the cooler weather, which is just the cherry on top.

I found that just a spot to take your friends this weekend.

Eckert's Fun Farm in Millstadt Illinois, has you covered with the cutest activities that are sure to have you making memories to last a lifetime, but it won't be open for too much longer. So, it's one that you should definitely move to the top of your must do list.

There are so many wonderful things to do at Eckert's Fun Farm, so it was tough for me to decide where to begin. But ultimately I knew I had to start with an activity that I've never tried before. So, I grabbed my apple picking pallets, saddled up and was on a mission to find the prettiest apples that I could. And there were so many to choose from. You can also do this with pumpkin picking, as well.

After apple picking, you can go through the Eckert's Fun Farm store to see all the goodies that they make with these fresh ingredients. There are so many yummy things to choose from and a little something for everybody. This is also a pretty cool place to get some unique holiday gifts or some new things to try out at Thanksgiving this year.

After a little refueling, I knew it was time to hit the corn maze. Now this maze is 12 acres and in the shape of the Saint Louis City SC soccer logo, which is pretty neat. The experts recommend that you snap a photo of this map before heading on into the maze and then follow along from there. So, that could do a lot of good.

And of course, if you give it a try, we'd love for you to snap some pictures and tag us one socials.

I'm super excited to go back with some friends and see if we can make it out, but I have faith that you could totally do it.

Now, when you make it out of the corn maze, there are also some fun fair rides waiting for you that you won't want to miss.

But I think my favorite thing on the farm is the little petting zoo. I made some friends over here that are ready to meet you too. They're super chatty and friendly, so when you pay them a visit, he's sure to tell them that Dana sent you. They should know exactly who you're talking about. And they're excited to see you soon.