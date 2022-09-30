Fall Treasure Day in Rosebud, MO. is tomorrow!

Angie Clancy, President of the Rosebud Area Enrichment Association and member Olivia Clancy stop by to tell us more about what we can expect this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — Treasure Day is a twice a year event, in the Fall and Spring hosted by Rosebud Area Enrichment Association where we give local people an outlet to sell their items who don’t have the means to have a storefront.

Full of unique, local producers and makers, the event gets people outside in the country while giving them the opportunity to find their own piece of treasure in the adorable hidden gem of Rosebud, MO.

Fall Treasure Day is this Saturday October 1st, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

You can go to Rosebud’s website to find all the information on Fall Treasure Day. Plus. Rosebud; businesses, history, and an events calendar.

