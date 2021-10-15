Fall treats for your furry friends at Treats Unleashed

Give your pet a special fall-themed treat this season

ST. LOUIS — Fall is here, and that means it’s time to break out the pumpkin spice… or should we say, “pupkin” spice!

Teresa Miller with Treats Unleashed caught up with Show Me St. Louis to explain how you can share a fall treat with your pup and make a pumpkin spice latte for your pet at home.

Get a free Weruva Pumpkin Patch Up pouch with any Primal Goat’s Milk purchase now through October 31 at any of the 13 St. Louis Treats Unleashed locations.

To find one nearest you, visit treats-unleashed.com.

