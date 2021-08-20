Golf year-round at Family Golf and Learning Center

There is a 9-hole Par 3 Course, driving range, an indoor practice room, and more.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — From the family atmosphere to the affordable prices and the new facility, there is nothing quite like the Family Golf and Learning Center in Kirkwood.

The benefits of a country club without the country club price is what you will find.

Life has come full circle as PGA member Adam Betz, who started practicing at Family Golf and Learning Center when he was 7 years old. Now, he owns the place.

Regardless of your skill or age, there are golf instructors here whose job is to make you better.