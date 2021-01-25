Family Golf and Learning Center is for golfers of all skill levels

With golf’s popularity high, it has affected the St. Louis area, including this recently opened clubhouse.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — According to the National Golf Foundation, total rounds of golf were up 21% over the summer. The foundation also reported that there has only been one other year that saw a bigger rise in interest in the sport, and that was 1997 – the year Tiger Woods became a massive sensation.

With golf’s popularity high, it has even affected the St. Louis area. This includes a recently opened clubhouse.

The Family Golf and Learning Center facility offers something for golfers of all skill levels.

In addition to a 9-hole golf course and outdoor driving range, Family Golf and Learning Center has a 2,500-square ft. indoor practice facility, multiple golf simulators, a fitness center, indoor lounge with a restaurant and bar overlooking the outdoor practice area, a full service golf shop (with apparel, clubs, bags, and more), and a club repair shop.

Family Golf and Learning Center is located at 3717 Tree Court Industrial Blvd. in Kirkwood. For more information, call (636) 861-2500 or visit familygolfonline.com.

Reservations are recommended with more restrictions due to COVID-19, and weekends tend to book up.

There is also a virtual Grand Opening Ceremony that begins today, January 25 at 1 p.m. on Family Golf and Learning Center’s Facebook page.