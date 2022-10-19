Family Partners Home offers a unique approach to dementia care

According to the CDC, nearly 6 million people suffer from dementia nationwide.

Many times, individuals with dementia get lost in the shuffle of living in large retirement communities. These communities are many times hard to manage and they have a poor staff to resident ratio that does not give individuals with dementia the care and direction they need.

Family Partners assisted living homes are in residential neighborhoods and offer all of the comforts of a single-family home, designed and built specifically for those with dementia.

To learn more information, call (314) 686-4468 or go online to familypartnershome.com.

