Far Out Freeze Dried Candy brings flavor that is out of this world

At Far Out Freeze Dried Candy, they take popular candies and freeze dry them the same way astronaut food is prepared to go into space. Friday morning, owner Tommi Krell joined Mary in studio to share about their totally FAR OUT product. She shares the process takes all the moisture out using heat and vacuum in a frozen environment. This concentrates the flavor, giving an amazing explosion of taste and a light crispy crunchy texture experience.
You can follow them on social media @candyfromspace. Learn more candyfromspace.com.