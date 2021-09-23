Local nonprofit hosts farm to table fundraiser

The event will feature live music, a chef, and a farm to table style menu from the farm site and local partners

ST. LOUIS — A local nonprofit’s farm to table fundraiser is October 3, 2021 – offering food and music all for a good cause.

The Fit and Food Connection’s Annual Day of Wellness: Farm to Table event will take place at Project Sunflower Organic Garden, which is located at 4846 St. Louis Avenue.

Tickets are available now for $25. All proceeds go to The Fit and Food Connection’s Food Access and Wellness Programs.