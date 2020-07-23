Fashion Anarchy competition going virtual for 2020

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis fashion scene is adapting to the pandemic. This year, the Fashion Anarchy competition will look a little different than before.
On July 30, 2020, the crowds will stay home and watch four designers go head-to-head over a live stream.
The designers have 48 hours to design a look based on the theme. They’re provided with fabric, as well as hair and makeup.
The theme of the event is ‘2020 Time Capsule.’ The designers will come up with a look that’s relevant to this year so that if someone dug up this look in the future, they would see what was happening in the world in 2020.
A camera crew will be following the designers as their look comes together. The judging portion of the competition will be live streamed. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 with VIP tickets for $25. It will be streamed on brainchildevents.com, and that website is also where you can purchase tickets.
There will be two rounds of Fashion Anarchy: Relaunched before the final challenge in November, with the second round taking place September 3, 2020.
The winner will take home a business prize package valued at $30,000.
By watching the competition online, you’re supporting local designers and the fashion scene in St. Louis.
